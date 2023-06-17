EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Trading Up 236.9%

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 236.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.83 and last traded at $34.50. Approximately 11,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,723% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 12.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

About EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, reskilling, human capital, and education technology industries.

