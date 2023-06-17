Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $61.51. Approximately 331,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 445% from the average daily volume of 60,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESALY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eisai in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Eisai from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

