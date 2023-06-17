Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $33.63 million and $56,380.23 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003811 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000608 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006950 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,948,044,810 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

