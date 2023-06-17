Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 27,353 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48.

On Friday, May 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80.

On Friday, April 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11.

On Monday, April 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $447.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $417.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $425.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $289.68 and a 52 week high of $456.98.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

