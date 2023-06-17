Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 881,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 49.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:EFC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. 1,834,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,692. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $908.00 million, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 46.90 and a current ratio of 46.90.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.56 million for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 15.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -264.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

