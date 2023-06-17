Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

