Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Trading Down 5.4 %
ESBA stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty OP has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.
Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.
Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empire State Realty OP (ESBA)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.