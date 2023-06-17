Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Trading Down 5.4 %

ESBA stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty OP has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP

About Empire State Realty OP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

