Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBAGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ESBA stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty OP has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

