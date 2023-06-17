Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $204.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.46. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

