Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,074 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.06 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

