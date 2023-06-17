Empirical Finance LLC Buys 245 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.5 %

NOW stock opened at $565.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 288.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $494.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $576.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

