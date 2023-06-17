Empirical Finance LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after buying an additional 250,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after acquiring an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing stock opened at $219.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.95 and its 200-day moving average is $203.77. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.