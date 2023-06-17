Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 2,136 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,398.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,688 shares of company stock valued at $10,019,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $54.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

