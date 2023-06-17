Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average of $89.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

