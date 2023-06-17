Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 10,144 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $296,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.21. 21,775,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,186,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

