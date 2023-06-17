Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,240 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up 0.6% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $13,479,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of EQT by 1,832.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 118,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 112,201 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of EQT by 3,104.3% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,570,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

