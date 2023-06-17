Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 155,085 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.16% of Comstock Resources worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,870,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,893,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,961,000 after buying an additional 1,240,575 shares during the period. Finally, KGH Ltd grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,619,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,338,000 after buying an additional 872,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources
In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Comstock Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CRK stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,417,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.
About Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
