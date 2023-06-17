Empowered Funds LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,343 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,326 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.37. 110,240,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,805,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

