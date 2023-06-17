Empowered Funds LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Atkore by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Atkore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Atkore by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

NYSE ATKR traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $139.87. The company had a trading volume of 463,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,543. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.64.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. Analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

