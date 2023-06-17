Empowered Funds LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.27. 5,261,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,605. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.