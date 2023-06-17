Empowered Funds LLC Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.23% of CVR Energy worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

CVI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. 4,622,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,899. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $42.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.49. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.65%.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Stories

