Empowered Funds LLC Sells 15,026 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,695 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,026 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.21% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 737,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,964,000 after buying an additional 86,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,941,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.56. 319,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.90 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.22 by $2.79. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 93.04% and a net margin of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $911.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $20.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 48.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.68%.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

