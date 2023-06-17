Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 593,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,205,000. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 1.52% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 647.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,426,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,962,000 after buying an additional 1,235,189 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,375,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,535,000 after buying an additional 674,542 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,137,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,243,000 after purchasing an additional 504,129 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.96. 2,902,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,486. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

