Empowered Funds LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,778 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.56. 2,893,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,174. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

