Empowered Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $18,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

VLO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.21. 9,938,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,288,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.76. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

