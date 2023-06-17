EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the May 15th total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EMX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 121,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.75. EMX Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $2.21.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 95.02%.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on EMX Royalty from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in EMX Royalty by 251.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in EMX Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EMX Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in EMX Royalty by 60.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the first quarter worth $58,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

