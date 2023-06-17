Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Up 32.9% in May

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 604,700 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the May 15th total of 455,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 1.3 %

Endeavour Mining stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.79. 498,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,856. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

