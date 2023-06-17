Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the May 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 475.0 days.

Endesa Price Performance

OTCMKTS ELEZF remained flat at $21.60 on Friday. Endesa has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

