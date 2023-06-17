Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the May 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 475.0 days.
Endesa Price Performance
OTCMKTS ELEZF remained flat at $21.60 on Friday. Endesa has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07.
Endesa Company Profile
