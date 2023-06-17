Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.24

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 886484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Enel Chile Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 122.04%.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.3076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 457.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,274,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,305,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 203,012 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 415,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,095,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 333,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 494,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Further Reading

