Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Engie Brasil Energia in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Engie Brasil Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGIEY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. 34,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,762. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. Engie Brasil Energia has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

