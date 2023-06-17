Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Down 12.8% in May

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the May 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Entera Bio

In related news, CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,668. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Entera Bio by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entera Bio by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Entera Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entera Bio Stock Performance

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 9,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,598. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 85.95% and a negative net margin of 9,754.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

