Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Short Interest Up 28.3% in May

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

Entergy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ETR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,773,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,867. Entergy has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $122.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 25,465.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,444,000 after buying an additional 2,389,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Entergy by 64.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after buying an additional 762,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,610,000 after buying an additional 745,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

