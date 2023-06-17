Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 161,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 256,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Enthusiast Gaming Trading Up 7.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.