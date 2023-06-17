Enzyme (MLN) Reaches Market Cap of $33.40 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for about $16.17 or 0.00061026 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $33.40 million and $585,479.31 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,069,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,065,620 tokens. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

