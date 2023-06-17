EOS (EOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $698.13 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. EOS has a market capitalization of $698.13 million and $111.57 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002405 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,094,203,038 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,205,638 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

