Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Sets New 12-Month High at $234.69

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $234.69 and last traded at $233.35, with a volume of 373303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.75.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,158.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in Equifax by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Equifax by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 621,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,573,000 after buying an additional 115,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.