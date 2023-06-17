Ethereum Classic 24 Hour Volume Reaches $97.88 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and $97.88 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $15.38 or 0.00057949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,537.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.07 or 0.00290415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00510996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00402640 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003765 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,493,473 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.