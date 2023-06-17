Ethereum Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.99 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $209.22 billion and approximately $6.99 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $1,740.44 or 0.06560932 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00044394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00033590 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015095 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,212,803 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

