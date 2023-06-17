Euler Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $463,101.76 (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00005835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Euler has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Euler has a market capitalization of $25.81 million and $463,101.76 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

