Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$2.66 and a 12-month high of C$6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.48.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis, as well as under development for treating canine and equine osteoarthritis.

