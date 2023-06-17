Euro Coin Price Tops $1.09 on Major Exchanges (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $52.33 million and approximately $353,673.72 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 47,944,793 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

