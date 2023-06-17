European Commercial REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

European Commercial REIT Stock Performance

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.72). The company had revenue of C$33.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.12 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of European Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 14th.

