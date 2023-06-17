Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,460 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IDEX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after purchasing an additional 252,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in IDEX by 976.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 227,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after acquiring an additional 206,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IEX stock opened at $209.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.86.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

