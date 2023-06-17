Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $78.86 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

