Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,133,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,437,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,551,000 after purchasing an additional 888,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,873,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.45.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $86.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.45, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.59%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

