Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $66.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.