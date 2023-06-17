Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
NYSE BMY opened at $66.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 66.47%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
