Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $572,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Match Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 524,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 78,850 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 999.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 40,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Match Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 435,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after buying an additional 57,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

