Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $94.79.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.