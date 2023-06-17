Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,890 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

