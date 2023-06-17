EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Sells $74,332.80 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $74,332.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,970.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EverQuote Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $7.22 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EVER. B. Riley raised their price objective on EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Further Reading

