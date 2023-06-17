Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.76

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.76 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.04 ($0.04). Evgen Pharma shares last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 2,955,194 shares.

Evgen Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -318.40 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.19.

About Evgen Pharma

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the development of sulforaphane-based medicines for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. It develops its products using Sulforadex, a sulforaphane stabilization technology. The company's lead product is SFX-01, that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of haematological malignancies and analogues.

